BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana defeated Rutgers Saturday night in Piscataway.

Indiana got off to a rough start offensively in this one. Fortunately, so did the Scarlet Knights.

Teri Moren has put a huge emphasis on this team's need to perform better on defense. To their credit, they held Rutgers to just 10 points in the opening quarter. On the other hand, the normally red hot Hoosier offense was unable to get shots to fall early. For their lowest total in any quarter this season, Indiana put up only nine points in the first.

In the second quarter, Indiana continued their defensive dominance, while simultaneously increased their offensive output.

They were able to hold Rutgers to 12 points, while scoring 18 themselves. Behind a solid quarter from Mackenzie Holmes, Chloe Moore-McNeil, and Sydney Parrish, Indiana took a 27-22 lead into the break.

The Hoosiers, who have not faced many challenges thus far in the season, just couldn't create any separation in this one. Though they put up a game high 20 points in the third, they game up 19 on the defensive end. Holmes, Moore-McNeil, and Parrish all reached double-digits in the scoring column by the end of the third, which gave Indiana an eight point lead heading into the final frame.

As much as Indiana struggled to extend their lead, Rutgers had even more trouble cutting into that lead. The Scarlet Knights hung around until the end, but Indiana was able to fend them off and stay undefeated in the conference.

Holmes led all scorers with 25 points, nearly recording a double-double with eight rebounds.