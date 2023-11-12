BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana just, and only just, defeated Army on Sunday night, 72-64.

It was Kel’el Ware who slammed home the evening’s first basket off of the Xavier Johnson feed, but instead, it was Johnson who led Indiana in its Sunday night in the head conductor role. On the evening, the sixth-year senior’s intensity and intent on both sides of the floor was the lead, and perhaps only, source of inspiration for Indiana in the early moments of the game.

He totaled 19 points on 4-of-8 attempts, made all nine of his free throw attempts and tacked on five assists in the effort. Ware was also a force in the game, settling into the game truly in the second half, where he scored 16 of his IU-leading 20 points.

However, outside of Johnson, the IU offense never found cohesion in the first half. Possessions were stagnant and lacked overall direction, and while shooting 50% from the field in the first 20 minutes, Indiana also turned the ball over nine times.

In situations like this one in prior opportunities this year, both in regulation and exhibition play, the Hoosiers would turn to their second unit to find a spark. Yet, contrary to past precedent set in the early going, Indiana’s offense was yet to find much of a consistent rhythm.

By an attack of distance shooting and dribble drive, the Knights, led by Ryan Curry, were able to find buckets when they needed them to keep things close. It was a Malik Reneau two that gave Indiana the lead heading into the break, 32-31 at the intermission, but the heavy favorites had looked like anything but.

Defensively, the Hoosiers struggled to find their footing and lay anchor on that side of the floor, playing solidly for the most part but having frustrating breakdowns happen far too often for their liking.

Coming out of halftime, the Hoosiers and Black Knights continued to trade baskets in the early going. However, Kel’el Ware began to assert himself, and the Hoosiers looked to be a different team out of the break. After a miss on the first attempt out of the half, Indiana knocked down eight straight attempts from the field, including 11 consecutive points from Ware.

Indiana’s offensive emphasis was rooted on the low block as the Hoosiers continued to find their buckets down low. But that would be one of the lone positives of the second half attack, as the minutes were once again riddled with turnovers and unproductive, stale offensive sets.

The Knights continued to hang around as the anxiety and tension inside the building rose, finding offense through unselfish play as they hunted for their first victory under head coach Kevin Kuwik.

But with the score knotted at 58-all at the final media stoppage of the evening, Indiana would pull away to escape a disastrous loss on its home floor. IU once again closed with the three-guard lineup that saw the floor for the final 10-plus minutes of Indiana’s opener against Florida Gulf Coast, and the grouping delivered. Gabe Cupps hit a corner three, Ware slammed home a transition alley-oop off the feed from Trey Galloway, and IU closed the contest on a 14-6 run.

The Black Knights were valiant in their efforts, but when closing time called, the Hoosiers were able to find a winning combination down the stretch. As a result, Indiana improved to 2-0 on the young season.