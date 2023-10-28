Recap: Indiana falls to Penn State, 33-24
HAPPY VALLEY, Pa. – Indiana had a chance to make this one different.
The Hoosiers, who came into Saturday's contest as 30-point underdogs to the No. 10-ranked Nittany Lions on the road, had a start that resembled those of some earlier contests this season. Yet, it was the following acts that showed the potential for Indiana to make something else happen with regard to the final score.
Indiana led first on the afternoon, then led again in the first half. They trailed by just a field goal at the half and had drawn even in the fourth quarter. But as opportunity after opportunity came knocking, the Hoosiers let the hosts escape with a 33-24 victory.
As a result, Indiana falls to 2-6 on the season and 0-5 in conference play. Penn State improves to 7-1 and 4-1 in the Big Ten.
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
IU - D. Carter 90-yard touchdown reception. 7-0, IU.
PSU - K. Dinkins 9-yard touchdown reception. 7-7
2nd Quarter
IU - D. McCulley 69-yard touchdown reception. 14- 7, IU.
PSU - N. Singleton 2 yard touchdown rush. 14-14.
PSU - A. Felkins 50 yard field goal. 17-14, PSU.
3rd Quarter
PSU - T. Johnson 16 yard touchdown reception. 24-14, PSU.
4th Quarter
IU - O. Cooper Jr. 26 yard touchdown reception. 24-21, PSU.
IU - C. Freeman 35 yard field goal. 24-24.
PSU - K. Lambert-Smith 57 yard touchdown reception. 31-24, PSU.
PSU - IU safety. 33-24, PSU.
Notables
Sorsby (IU) - 13-19, 269 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
Allar (PSU) - 20-31, 210 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
Henderson (IU) - 12 rushes, 57 yards
McCulley (IU) - 4 receptions, 96 yards, 1 TD
D. Carter (IU) - 3 receptions, 104 yards, 1 TD
Cooper Jr. (IU) - 3 receptions, 52 yards, 1 TD
Allen (PSU) - 18 rushes, 81 yards
Singleton (PSU) - 15 rushes, 50 yards, 1 TD
Lambert-Smith (PSU) - 6 receptions, 96 yards, 1 TD
