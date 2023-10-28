HAPPY VALLEY, Pa. – Indiana had a chance to make this one different.

The Hoosiers, who came into Saturday's contest as 30-point underdogs to the No. 10-ranked Nittany Lions on the road, had a start that resembled those of some earlier contests this season. Yet, it was the following acts that showed the potential for Indiana to make something else happen with regard to the final score.

Indiana led first on the afternoon, then led again in the first half. They trailed by just a field goal at the half and had drawn even in the fourth quarter. But as opportunity after opportunity came knocking, the Hoosiers let the hosts escape with a 33-24 victory.

As a result, Indiana falls to 2-6 on the season and 0-5 in conference play. Penn State improves to 7-1 and 4-1 in the Big Ten.