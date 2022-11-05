Penn State made the flight to Bloomington after losing an emotional game to Ohio State last weekend. Both teams entered the day with somewhat of a quarterback controversy. Jack Tuttle started for the Hoosiers and after some specualtion, Sean Clifford was under center for Penn State. Windy conditions made this game as gross as it was expected to be. Minimal tailgating took place beforehand and the little amount of excitement for this one wasn't helped by the gloomy conditions.

Indiana linebacker Alfred Bryant started the game with a bang, laying a big hit on Sean Clifford to force a Penn State punt on their first drive. Likewise, Indiana's first drive resulted in a three-and-out. Penn State then started to get their offense going. A ten-play, 54-yard drive led to a Nicholas Singleton touchdown on the left side of the endzone. A heavy dose of the running game mixed with a consistent drive from Clifford led to Penn State taking a 7-0 lead.

Tuttle would then do his best to make something out of nothing on Indiana's next drive. A 14-yard strike to Emery Simmons was followed by a 35-yard underneath route from Andison Coby. Solid blocking from DJ Matthews helped spring that play loose. Jack Tuttle would use his legs multiple times, scrambling for a gain on two consecutive plays after Coby's big gain. Tuttle would eventually throw a dart to a sliding AJ Barner near the back of the endzone for the tight end's first score of the year.

Tiawan Mullen would get in on the action soon after, picking off Clifford on the first play of Penn State's next drive. However, poor execution from Indiana would see them punting from 15 yards behind where they took over. It was a back-and-forth of lackluster offensive play from each team for the next few drives. When Penn State took over with 9:53 left in the first half, they marched down the field in three plays and freshman running back Allen Kaytron scored after just 28 seconds of Penn State having the ball.

After another Indiana three-and-out, Kaytron would stay hot. The running back tandem with Singleton would carry the Nittany Lions to a 21-7 lead. Kaytron's 31 yards on the possession would lead to his second touchdown. What was getting bad for the Indiana offense would get worse. The abysmal offensive line would find Tuttle writhing in pain on the ground after being sacked. He would be taken straight to the locker room holding his shoulder and wouldn't return to the game.

The Nittany Lions would kick a field goal and take a 24-7 lead into the half. The Hoosiers would receive the opening kickoff of the second half. But, after just 55 seconds James Evans would be called upon to punt it back to Penn State. To his credit, Evans would continue his great day punting, booming this one 69 yards. One of the only bright spots for the Hoosiers on Saturday. Indiana's next possession wasn't a three-and-out, only because they didn't get the opportunity to snap the ball the adequate amount of times. Credit to Brendan Sorsby, he tried to make something happen downfield but the ball had too much air under it. Penn State picked it off deep in their own territory.

What transpired from there was basically filth. A personal foul by Tiawan Mullen before Penn State's Allen Kaytron would saunter into the endzone untouched to make it a 31-7 game. Dexter Williams would come in at quarterback for Indiana after multiple subpar drives from true freshman Brendan Sorsby. Williams would actually have the Hoosiers moving downfield, completing multiple passes on the drive and extending plays with his legs. Unfortunately for Williams, one of his passes was deflected at the line of scrimmage and intercepted. Penn State would chew a significant clock before Drew Allar would find Harrison Wallace III in the back of the endzone for a score.