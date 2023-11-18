BLOOMINGTON - Michigan State defeated Indiana by a score of 24-21 Saturday afternoon in Memorial Stadium.

After a huge offensive performance saw the Hoosiers put up 45 in last week's overtime loss to Illinois, there was a lot of buzz around their potential. Unfortunately for Indiana, that spark just wasn't there early.

As for how the game went, this was a slow one.

Michigan State scored with ease on their opening drive, and the hopes of a shootout looked to be in tact. That said, those hopes were subsequently shatter by the several drives which ensued.

Both teams just struggled to move the football. Punt after punt flipped field until the Spartans threw a deep interception on one of their drives. This also flipped the field.

Fortunately for Indiana, they were able to put together one solid drive in the first half. Brendan Sorsby got the ball out quickly and on target to his receivers, and Trent Howland chipped in on the ground to march the Hoosiers down the field. This set up a short dive from Howland into the end zone to tie the game up late in the half.

However, the Spartans still had an opportunity to respond. It looked as if the drive would stall on a routine crossing route, but several missed tackles by Indiana turned it into a chunk play. The icing on the cake was an attempt by Phillip Dunnam to strip the ball, which allowed the MSU receiver to easily break the tackle and stroll into the end zone.

Indiana had a chance to shrink the lead with a field goal to end the half, but it was blocked, and MSU led 14-7 at the break.

Out of the gate to start the second, Indiana rolled like thunder into Spartan territory. A play action pass inside the 10 yard line set up James Bomba in the flat for a touchdown. Just like that, the game was tied.

After more empty possessions, Indiana had the chance to flip the game on it's head with an interception from Dunnam. That said, he fumbled the ball on the return, coughing up possession, and giving Michigan State a fresh set of downs in the process.

The Spartans were able to muster up a field goal and take a 17-14 lead into the fourth.

Indiana, once again, responded. Sorsby led yet another efficient drive deep into Michigan State's side of the field. Another quiet weapon in this Hoosier offense came up big, as Trey Walker muscled his way into the end zone to give Indiana a 21-17 lead late in the fourth.

For a game that saw little to no offense early, there was more scoring to be done at the end of this one. Once again, Maliq Carr was instrumental for the Spartans, coming up with two big catches on their final drive, including his second touchdown of the day to usurp the lead back from the Hoosiers.

With a minute remaining, and all three timeouts at their disposal, Indiana marched. Their aspirations for a field goal to force overtime quickly turned into hope for a touchdown, as they were right on the edge of the red zone.

What will undoubtedly be considered the deciding moment came on a throw to the end zone by Sorsby. A miscommunication between the signal-caller and his receiver resulted in a controversial intentional grounding call, losing Indiana a down, and backing up their would-be field goal attempt.

The field goal from Chris Freeman missed just wide right, and Indiana lost 21-24.

Up next, Indiana will travel to West Lafayette to take on rival Purdue in the last game of the season a week from now.