INDIANAPOLIS – Louisville defeated Indiana by a score of 21-14 Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis.

The Cardinals met the Hoosiers in Lucas Oil stadium for a non-conference matchup and it looked like it might be over early. Louisville had Indiana on the ropes by the end of the first half, as they held a 21-point lead heading into the break.

That said, it was a tale of two halves for the Hoosiers.

Indiana came out on fire to start the second half, recovering a surprise onside kick to start the third quarter. On the ensuing drive, Tayven Jackson was spectacular.

The newly-named starting quarterback came out slinging, and his Hoosiers scored an early touchdown. The pressure then shifted to the defense, who responded accordingly.

The Indiana defense was swiss cheese in the first half with the number of holes they left for Cardinal playmakers. The second half was a different story. An early stop gave Indiana the ball back.

Several big plays later, Indiana hit paydirt once again, cutting the Louisville lead to just seven points. The Hoosiers were within striking distance.

The score remained the same for most of the fourth quarter. After a well-lead drive from Jackson, Indiana was inside the Louisville one yard line on fourth down. The Hoosiers elected to run with Josh Henderson up the middle, and he came up just short.

That would be all she wrote, as a couple first downs were all Louisville needed to put Indiana away for good. The Hoosiers will be back in Memorial Stadium to take on the Zips of Akron next week.