BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana escaped upset once again on Tuesday night, utilizing a last-gasp 20-4 run over the final eight and a half minutes to defeat Morehead State 69-68.

Offensively, Indiana never got going in the game’s first 20 minutes.

The Hoosiers shot just 34% from the field, including a stretch going into the half where Indiana converted on just 2-of-10 attempts. The shot selection from the Hoosiers was wayward, with the Eagles able to take IU out of its offense by packing the lane and limiting the impact Indaina could create with the pick-and-roll.

Morehead State’s offense wasn’t doing much better, but was finding buckets in a lot of the ways that had plagued Indiana’s early portion of the calendar. The Eagles point discrepancy from three favored MSU 15-0, and Morehead State had a rebounding advantage.

IU’s body language throughout the half represented that of an uninspired team that was all too comfortable flirting with danger. Morehead State played with more energy and intensity than the Hoosiers did throughout the first 20 minutes – disrupting Indiana’s efforts on the offensive side of the floor and converting enough buckets when the opportunity provided itself.

Indiana’s first half was amongst the worst it’s played this season, and trailing by 11 at the half and getting booed off the floor in doing so, had 20 minutes to turn around the performance and avoid a devastating letdown.

IU opened the second half on a Kel’el Ware-powered 8-1 run, hoping to punch its way back into the contest. Indiana tried again to get back into where the Hoosiers’ offense has had success – operating in the two-man game with Galloway as the lead ball-handler in the pick and roll. He’s been best when getting to the bucket and moving downhill, and IU made an effort to emphasize it heavily – at least in the early going.

Yet, Indiana’s efforts were turned away quickly. After the Hoosiers drew within striking distance, Morehead State quickly ballooned the lead back out to 15 points.

Indiana looked dead in the water, but the Hoosiers found life.

Assembly Hall began to take notice of an Indiana team that was uttering its last gasps to try and claw into the game, then providing it with a second wind. One bucket after another started to fall while the Eagles' offense went cold, and the scoreboard suddenly showed an even score.

Over the game's final 8:47, Indiana rattled off a 20-4 run to escape Assembly Hall with victory, the building letting out a collective exhale all at once.

Indiana improved to 8-3 on the season, and only just. IU got leading contribution from Anthony Walker, who scored 18 points on the evening and provided nine rebounds. Three other Hoosiers scored in double figures.