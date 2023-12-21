BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - 48 hours after Indiana survived Morehead State's upset bid, the Hoosiers were back in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday night to host the Lions of North Alabama. Behind a career night from Malik Reneau and lights out shooting from behind the arc, Indiana dominated North Alabama in Bloomington, 83-66.

The Hoosiers got off to a strong start behind 11 points from Malik Reneau in the first 8 minutes of the game. Reneau started the game 4-8 from the field and the sophomore converted on both of his attempts from 3-point range, including a 25-foot heave to beat the shot clock.

Reneau's success from long range proved to be contagious for the rest of the Hoosiers throughout the first half. Indiana made six of its 14 3-point attempts -- both figures are season-highs in a half this year for the Hoosiers -- in the first period of play.

Anthony Leal and Malik Reneau connected on back-to-back shots from behind the arc to close the first half, giving Indiana a 43-34 lead at the halftime break.

Coming out of the halftime intermission, Indiana once again got off to a fast start. The Hoosiers began the second half on an 13-3 run, extending their lead to as high as X points in the second frame.

The Hoosiers' lead teetered around the 20 point mark for much of the second half until the final buzzer sounded with Indiana on top 83-66.

Malik Reneau led all scorers in the game with a career-high 25 points on 10-14 shooting from the field and a perfect 4-4 from behind the 3-point line. The Hoosiers made a season-high 12 3-pointers on a season-best 50% shooting from distance.

Indiana's defense was stifling in the second half, holding North Alabama to 32 points on 36% shooting from the field in the second period of play en route to the Hoosiers' largest margin of victory of the season.