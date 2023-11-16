BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana, once again, needed all 40 minutes to get by Wright State on Thursday night, winning 89-80 inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana got leading contributions from four scorers in double figures in the winning effort. The Hoosiers’ offense was on a roll for most of the evening, benefitting from a poor Wright State defense that had issues of its own coming into this matchup with keeping opponents off the board. Yet, Indiana’s defense – or lack thereof – kept the Raiders in contention all evening long.

From the tipoff, Indiana took the initiative to play its best half of basketball on the offensive end of the floor. In transition, the Hoosiers tried to run past the Raiders and found a considerable amount of success early. IU’s advantage was north of double digits for a large portion of the first 20 minutes, capitalizing on a much more aggressive and proficient showing from Indiana’s starting five.

After the Hoosiers escaped Army, Woodson called out his starters and their early-season woes. Purely on that end of the floor, the Hoosiers seemed to have responded well.

But defensively, the Hoosiers on the floor still made a fair share of head-scratching decisions that left shooters open for a Wright State team that, coming into the evening, had a shot distribution that emphasized a true desire to find its offense from the inside. At the half, a team shooting 26.7% of its shots from deep had taken 47% of their shots from distance, and 21 of its 49 points came from behind the arc.

This coming from a Raider team that was without its leading scorer in Trey Calvin, who missed Thursday’s contest with an injury.

Indiana led, but only just, at the half, 54-49.

Out of the halftime break, the scoring pace slowed a bit as each team struggled to establish the first half rhythm that featured back-and-forth scoring. Tense moments ensured as the Raiders stayed within striking distance for most of the second half, and at the under-8 timeout with a slim lead, Indiana would be forced to close once again.

The two teams would trade baskets down the stretch as Indiana’s buckets were equally met with more defensive backside breakdowns. IU would once again go to it’s three-guard lineup to close out of the final media stoppage of the evening, with Gabe Cupps once again relieving Mgbako.

IU would narrowly hang on down the stretch, possibly answering some of the questions IU’s offense had entering the evening. But the night showcased the Hoosiers are still a long ways away from where they need to be on defense, and Sunday’s looming matchup versus UConn will ask a lot out of the unit.