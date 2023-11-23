Indiana defeated Tennessee by a score of 71-57 Thursday afternoon in Fort Myers.

This one started out fairly sluggish on both sides, as neither team could find much by way of offensive production in the first frame. Uncharacteristic of two top-25 teams in the nation, the first quarter finished with Indiana leading 12-9

Perhaps the biggest shock of the first quarter was the star for the Hoosiers, Mackenzie Holmes, was held scoreless.

The second quarter offered a lot more offense for Indiana. Teri Moren has spoken about how Yarden Garzon is a defensive weapon because of her ability to play several positions Today, on her birthday, Garzon flexed her offensive skillset in the second. Garzon finished the first half with 16 points. No other Hoosier had recorded more than five to that point.

Indiana also got after it on defense in the second. Having allowed just nine in the first, they continued to lock down the Volunteers, allowing 12 in the second quarter. Indiana took a solid 33-21 lead into halftime.

The Hoosiers continued to build on the lead with the momentum they garnered in the second. As Garzon went dormant in the third, recording just two points in the quarter, her teammates stepped up big to grow the deficit.

Indiana scored 19 in the third quarter while allowing just 15 to the Vols. This gave the Hoosiers a comfortable 52-36 lead heading into the final frame.

Indiana used the fourth quarter to show just why they were justifiably ranked in the top-10 in the preseason. They coasted through the fourth to a 71-57 win. Garzon led all scorers with 23, a new career high, while Holmes found her rhythm to finish with 17.

The Hoosiers will stay in Florida for a few more days to face Princeton on Saturday.







