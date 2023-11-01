BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana defeated Northwood by a score of 111-68 Wednesday night in Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers got off to a fast start at home. By fast start I mean they did not miss a shot until they already led 26-5, midway through the first quarter. At the conclusion of the first, the Hoosiers had a commanding 37-10 lead.

They didn't slow down from there either. The offensive onslaught continued into the second quarter, as the Hoosiers looked sharp in all aspects of the game.

Sara Scalia had already made four shots from deep by the end of the half, aided by another field goal to the tune of 14 points at the break. That said, the major standout at the half was, of course, Mackenzie Holmes.

The AP Preseason All-American hit the ground running against Northwood. Through the first half, she had yet to miss a shot from the field, nearly outscoring her opponents by herself with 22 points. Behind those performances, Indiana led 65-26 midway through the contest.

The third quarter was more of the same. Once again, Holmes came out and refused to miss a shot, connecting on her next three attempts to get her to 28 points, where she would finish her night, as Teri Moren elected to rest her star.

However, the Hoosiers were not without scorers in the third. Sydney Parrish chipped in with ten of her own, including back-to-back makes from beyond the arc. Indiana led 93-50 three quarters in.

There would be no comeback tonight. Even after the Hoosier bench took over, they rolled against the Timberwolves, eclipsing the century mark in scoring with over seven minutes remaining in the contest. The scoring slowed from there, but the Hoosiers came away with a commanding win to unofficially start their season nonetheless.