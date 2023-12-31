BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana ended 2023 the right way with a win over the Illini Sunday afternoon at home.

Indiana got off to a good start in the first quarter. All-American Mackenzie Holmes was especially active on the offensive end, making all four of her shot attempts for eight points in the first.

Chloe Moore-McNeil hit both of her field goals as well, including on from beyond the arc. This coupled with a strong defensive showing gave the Hoosiers a 17-10 lead heading into the second.

Holmes and Moore-McNeil continued to produce in the second quarter. The pair combined for 25 points in the first half. If not for them, Indiana could have been in a bad spot because the rest of the starters scored just six total points in the first 20 minutes.

Most noticeably, the Hoosiers' deep sniper Sara Scalia was unable to find the bottom of the net at all in the first half, missing all of her first four shot attempts.

At the same time, Indiana's defense collapsed late in the second quarter, allowing an offensive surge from the Illini. Led by 14 first half points from Kendall Bostic, Illinois trailed 31-37 at the break.

The Hoosiers, who have been stellar offensively this season, struggled mightily in the third quarter. Scalia's cold streak continued, still not connecting on a shot through 30 minutes of play. Indiana scored just 12 in the third, while allowing 16 on the other end.

The Hoosiers held a slim 49-47 lead heading into the final frame.

Indiana clung tightly to their lead the whole fourth quarter, but Illinois just wouldn't go away, even tying the game late. Leading by just one with under a minute to play, Yarden Garzon stepped up to hit a big triple and put the game on ice.

Mackenzie Holmes led all scorers with 30, while Moore-McNeil put together an impressive 19 points of her own.

Indiana would hold on to win 71-77 in their last game of 2023.

They will next take on the Michigan Wolverines on January 4th in Bloomington.