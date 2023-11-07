BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – On the opening night of the 124th season of Indiana men’s basketball, the Hoosiers defeated Florida Gulf Coast 69-63 on Tuesday evening inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Eagles, who are picked to finish second in the ASUN Conference this season and came into the matchup as a top-150 team in KenPom, proved to be a tough test throughout the evening.

It was close in the end as Florida Gulf Coast brought the deficit to just two after a second-half surge from Indiana looked like they would pull away from the Eagles.

Indiana’s first half was a tale told by two separate teams. Defensively, the length the Hoosiers tote caused issues for Florida Gulf Coast in the first 20 minutes. The Eagles shot just 31 percent from the field on 10-of-32 shooting, but Indiana’s offense lacked much cohesion and synergy. After running in transition and making it a point of emphasis in the first exhibition matchups, Indiana became stagnant in half court sets.

Kel’el Ware was the bright spot in the first half, scoring eight points and recording eight rebounds, as well as emphatically rejecting three separate FGCU attempts at the rim.

At the half, Indiana held a 28-26 lead over the visiting Eagles.

Coming out of the break, the Hoosier offense seemed to attempt to set a tone by coming out of the half making shots at a better clip. However, Woodson warned during the leadup to the contest that Indaina’s defensive rotations were not where they needed to be, and Indiana began to feel the effects of it.

After losing shooters in the half court off of Eagle dribble drives, Indiana found themselves trailing 45-42. Then, out of the under-12 timeout, Mike Woodson called a timeout almost instantaneously after another Eagle three gave faced the Hoosiers with a six-point deficit.

Out of this timeout, however, things would change.

Indiana would embark on a 14-0 run before Florida Gulf Coast could finally stop the bleeding, suddenly flipping the 48-42 deficit to a 56-48 advantage.

The stretch – sparked by the three-guard lineup of Xavier Johnson, Trey Galloway and Gabe Cupps – helped Indiana pace the visiting Eagles down the closing stretch and to their first win of the season despite a late charge from Florida Gulf Coast and avoid the upset on opening night.

On the evening, Indiana got leading contributions from Trey Galloway, Malik Reneau, Xavier Johnson and Ware – each pouring in double-digit points. Galloway led the way with 16 points on the evening.