BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana won 84-35 against Bowling Green Friday night in Assembly Hall.

Indiana never trailed against the Falcons on Friday. This was due, in part, to their elite defensive performance in the first quarter. Arguably their best defensive quarter of the season, Indiana held BGSU to just six points through the first ten minutes.

Offensively, nobody stood out as the team shared the ball well. All five starters got into the coring column in the first quarter.

In the second, the Hoosiers continued to extend their lead. Even after turning to the bench for the majority of the quarter, Indiana maintained their defensive momentum. they held the Falcons to just 13 points, holding them under 20 for the half.

Offensively, it was Sara Scalia who drove Indiana in the first half. After a six point opening quarter, Scalia tallied another nine in the second for 15 in the first half alone. Behind this performance from the Hoosier point guard, Indiana led 39-19 at the break.

There is not much to be said about the third quarter of play. If it's any indication of the dominance Indiana put on display, Bowling Green scored just 25 points through three quarters, while Sara Scalia scored 23 in the same time. In fact, Scalia sat several minutes in each of the first three quarters.

Indiana held the Falcons to another six point quarter in the third, and held a massive 60-25 lead heading into the final frame.

The Indiana offense erupted in the fourth quarter, stringing together five consecutive makes from beyond the arc, including three from Sara Scalia. Indiana ran away with this one and cruised to a 49-point victory over BGSU.

Scalia was once again the story in this one. The Minnesota transfer has been on a tear this season, and had perhaps her best night of the season shooting the basketball, making eight of her 11 three point attempts. She finished with a game high 32 points, nearly outscoring the Falcons by herself.

Indiana will next take on Illinois at home on New Year's Eve to start conference play.



