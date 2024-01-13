IOWA CITY, Iowa - Indiana fell victim to Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes Saturday night in Iowa City. The Hoosiers were unable to compete with their newfound conference rival on the road, losing their first Big Ten matchup of the season.

In a shocking turn of events, the presumptive first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark was unable to find her shot in the first quarter. The deep sniper began the game by missing her first six shots from beyond the arc.

That said, something woke her up for the remaining half hour of game time. She connected on six of her next nine 3-point attempts, with 22 points in the next two quarters alone.

Even with a scoreless fourth quarter for Clark, she finished the game with 30.

Where Indiana lost this game was in containing Clark's teammates. After the win over Penn State, Teri Moren made it clear that they knew Clark would get her points. The mistake would be assuming that they would stop the reigning National Player of the Year from leaving her mark on the score.

Instead, Moren put a big emphasis on stopping Clark's teammates from putting up big numbers. Unfortunately for Indiana, they were not able to accomplish this goal. The usually solid Hoosier defensive unit allowed four different Iowa scorers to finish in double figures.

Indiana's inability to defend the Hawkeyes put a bigger microscope on their own lack of offensive production, and they were unable to close the gap late as a result.