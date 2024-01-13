How it Happened: No. 14 Indiana blown out by No. 3 Iowa, 84-57, on the road
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Indiana fell victim to Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes Saturday night in Iowa City. The Hoosiers were unable to compete with their newfound conference rival on the road, losing their first Big Ten matchup of the season.
Here's how it happened.
Caitlin Clark did her thing, and her teammates stepped up
In a shocking turn of events, the presumptive first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark was unable to find her shot in the first quarter. The deep sniper began the game by missing her first six shots from beyond the arc.
That said, something woke her up for the remaining half hour of game time. She connected on six of her next nine 3-point attempts, with 22 points in the next two quarters alone.
Even with a scoreless fourth quarter for Clark, she finished the game with 30.
Where Indiana lost this game was in containing Clark's teammates. After the win over Penn State, Teri Moren made it clear that they knew Clark would get her points. The mistake would be assuming that they would stop the reigning National Player of the Year from leaving her mark on the score.
Instead, Moren put a big emphasis on stopping Clark's teammates from putting up big numbers. Unfortunately for Indiana, they were not able to accomplish this goal. The usually solid Hoosier defensive unit allowed four different Iowa scorers to finish in double figures.
Indiana's inability to defend the Hawkeyes put a bigger microscope on their own lack of offensive production, and they were unable to close the gap late as a result.
Turnovers plague the Hoosiers once again
Indiana struggled at home against Penn State earlier in the week for the same reason. In that contest, they turned the ball over a whopping 20 times. It was the same story Saturday night.
Yarden Garzon, who has been solid for Moren all season, just couldn't keep control of the ball in this one. She finished the game with six turnovers. As a team, the Hoosiers coughed the ball up 15 times against the Hawkeyes.
As previously mentioned, Iowa's star was not shooting the ball well to start the game. Allowing Clark extra possessions to shoot herself out of the slump was the downfall of Indiana.
Indiana shot the ball at a reasonable clip, nearly 50% for the game. Iowa shot the ball slightly better. However, the Hawkeyes were able to take significantly more shots because of the number of extra possessions Indiana gave away.
Not only did Indiana turn the ball over far too often, but they turned it over at inopportune times.
Every time it looked like the Hoosiers had a foothold in the game, they turned the ball over and killed all of their momentum. In a game where they were already going to be fighting an uphill battle, Indiana needed to optimize any momentum they were able to garner on the road.
This was not the case on Saturday, and they paid for it.
Final Box Score
Up next, Indiana will return to Bloomington hoping to bounce back against Minnesota in Assembly Hall on Wednesday.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board