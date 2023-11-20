NEW YORK – Indiana needed a late game surge to take control and seize victory over the Louisville Cardinals on Monday afternoon, but ultimately defeated the Cardinals, 74-66.

Inside a scrimmage-like, Monday-afternoon-in-New-York atmostphere, the Hoosiers were tasked with creating their own energy to avoid a winless weekend trip to New York and deal a major early blow to a prospective tournament resume. Although most of the game may not have suggested it, Indiana escaped with a victory in roundabout fashion to head into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Indiana’s foul troubles from yesterday seemed to pick up where they left off early, as Mackenzie Mgbako went to the bench just two minutes into the game with two quick fouls. Yet, in his place, the Hoosiers got their first glimpse at the main catalyst of Indiana’s performance on Monday evening.

The bench unit was fantastic in the evening. Kaleb Banks was first off the floor with a six minute stint that had a little bit of everything – scoring, rebounding and assisting. Anthony Walker’s nine first half points led Indiana and was tied for a game-high at the intermission, and the subs had scored 20 of IU’s 34 points through the first 20 minutes.

Yet, in a game that felt as if the Hoosiers had all of the control, Indiana’s lead was only five at the half. Indiana had assisted on 10 of 12 made FGs, held UL to 9-of-30 from the field and hit 9-11 FTs, but an absence of made threes and transition buckets kept the Cardinals in the game.

Out of the break, Indiana would get much more valuable production from Mgbako as he was able to stay on the floor, but would once again deal with foul trouble. This time, it came in the form of the Hoosiers’ starting frontcourt, with Kel’el Ware and Malik Reneau being forced to sit with three fouls apiece just two minutes into the second half.

Indiana continued to get strong contributions from Walker and Payton Sparks, who were then asked to play their biggest roles this season due to the foul situation the Hoosiers found themselves in.

The game evolved into one of runs in the second half, one that the Cardinals seemingly began taking advantage of with far more frequency than Indiana. In a game that begged for one side to take control, Indiana’s reluctance to do so continued to string the game along.

The perimeter, after struggling so much with the fifth-ranked Huskies on Sunday afternoon, was once again a concern in Monday’s efforts on both ends of the floor.

Trailing by five at the under-8 and three at the under-4 timeout, the Hoosiers’ entered closing time once again – the fourth time in five games. In the first three instances, IU had come out victorious by pulling away late. But the challenge would be much different, with a more talented Louisville team leading the effort to take down IU.

The Hoosiers, sparked by a change in defense from man to zone, closed the game on a 21-6 run and eventually pulled away from the Cardinals to improve to 4-1 on the season.