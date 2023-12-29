BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Friday night, Indiana welcomed Kennesaw State into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the final game of the 2023 calendar year. The Hoosiers took down the Owls, 100-87 in an up and down and high-scoring affair.

The Hoosiers started hot on the offensive end of the floor to kick things off, connecting on their first seven field goal attempts of the game, four of which were from 3-point range. Indiana put up an impressive 27 points in the first seven minutes of the game, led by freshman Mackenzie Mgbako who hit his first four triples of the ball game.

Kennesaw State trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half. Through a continuous and unrelenting pushing of the pace, the Owls brought the Hoosiers' lead down to four points by the time the first half buzzer sounded.

Mackenzie Mgbako and Malik Reneau paced Indiana in the scoring department in the first period of play with 14 and 13 points respectively. The Hoosiers shot 54.8% from the floor in the first half and an even better 55.6% from long range. The Owls were equally as impressive from distance in the first period, converting on nine of their 18 3-point attempts.

Coming out of the halftime break, Kennesaw State's 3-point bombardment continued. The Owls hit on four of their first seven shots from distance in the second half. Kennesaw State's success from downtown culminated a 68-64 lead for the Owls with 13:16 to go in the game.

From that point on Indiana flipped a switch, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The Hoosiers closed the game on a 36-19 run over the final 12:32, winning 100-87.

After setting a new career-high in Indiana's last game against North Alabama, Malik Reneau topped that figure in the Hoosiers' win over the Owls. The sophomore went for 34 points on 13-19 shooting. Reneau was one of six Hoosiers in double-figures on Friday night.