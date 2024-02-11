BLOOMINGTON, IN -- On a night that saw Mackenzie Holes become the program's all-time leading scorer, Indiana defended their home court to beat the Boilermakers 95-62 to complete the regular season sweep over their rivals. Here's how it all went down in Assembly Hall.

Advertisement

Mackenzie Holmes became the program's all-time leading scorer on Sunday against Purdue (Indiana Women's Basketball / Twitter)

Balanced first half attack gives double-digit buffer

Much to the dismay of the Hoosier crowd hoping to witness history, Mackenzie Holmes did not take every shot for Indiana in the first half. Holmes, the leading scorer on the season, needed just 17 points to dethrone Tyra Buss as the program's all-time leading scorer. Purdue threw everything they had at Holmes on defense, forcing Indiana to spread the ball around. Fortunately for the Hoosiers, their team is full of players who can score the ball. After her historic triple-double earlier this week against Michigan State earlier this week, Chloe Moore-McNeil continued to play at a high level in this one. She shot an efficient 4-7 from the field in the first 20 minutes, connecting on both of her deep attempts to the tune of 10 points. As a general rule of thumb, if your point guard is hitting step backs from 25 feet to beat the shot clock, you're probably in good hands offensively. Sara Scalia has been a deep sniper for the Hoosiers this season, and she lived up to that reputation early on against Purdue. Scalia hit two from beyond the arc and finished the first half with 11 points. Nine Hoosiers took the court in the first half, but it was only the starters who scored. Outside of Moore-McNeil and Scalia, Lexus Bargesser contributed 8 of her own, while Holmes and Yarden Garzon both chipped in with six.



Hoosier backcourt catches fire

Teri Moren's squad plays such a beautiful brand of basketball. They share the ball, set screens; and most importantly, they hit shots. Indiana as generally been led by Holmes in the scoring column this season, though it was Scalia and Moore-McNeil who stole the show offensively Sunday afternoon. Scalia continued what she started in the first half, burying two more from deep to bring her total to four on the afternoon. She would finish the afternoon with 17. Moore-McNeil has been on a heater the last few games for the Hoosiers, and Purdue had no answer for her this afternoon. Her quick first step forces defenders to respect her potential to get to the basket, but her touch from deep has been on another level as of late. Simply put, Moore-McNeil could not miss from deep. Well, she could have, but elected not to do so. She found the bottom of the net on all five of her attempts from beyond the arc in this one, three of her six 2-point shots, and got her only free throw to go. Moore-McNeil led all scorers with 22. Indiana's offense could not be stopped in this one. Considering how well Caitlin Clark is scoring the ball for Iowa right now, the Hoosiers will need to keep that up when they face their newfound conference rival in a week and a half. For now, it seems like they might just be up to the task if they can replicate some of the magic from tonight.

What's Next?