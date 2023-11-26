FORT MYERS, Fla. - Following Indiana's 14-point win on Thursday versus No. 19 Tennessee, the Hoosiers took on Princeton in the second game of the 2023 Elevance Health Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off.

On Saturday fifth-year senior Sara Scalia -- the Big Ten's reigning Player of the Week -- had her best game as a Hoosier in Indiana's 72-63 win over the Princeton Tigers.

From the moment the ball was tipped, Scalia was dominant. In the first quarter of the game, the former Minnesota transfer hit all three of the 3-pointers she attempted.

Scalia didn't stop there. She added nine more points in the second period of play as Indiana exploded for 25 points on 83% shooting in the second quarter.

At halftime, Indiana held a commanding 41-24 lead over Princeton. Scalia led the way with 18 points for the Hoosiers, but forward Mackenzie Holmes added 15 points of her own on 7-10 shooting from the field.

The third quarter started with both teams trading buckets back-and-forth. With just over seven and a half minutes to go in the third quarter, Holmes hit a layup to push her over the 2,000 point mark in her Indiana career. Holmes is just the second player in the history of the program to reach said milestone.

Princeton didn't allow Indiana to coast to the finish line. The Tigers cut the Hoosier lead to nine points by the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter Indiana's lead got as low as six points, but Scalia and the Hoosiers answered. Chloe Moore-McNeil and Yarden Garzon made big shots late while Scalia continued to pour in the points.

Scalia finished with an Indiana career-high 28 points, going 5-9 from distance. Holmes, the only other Hoosier in double figures, added 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists.