Indiana head football coach Tom Allen joined IU Athletics broadcaster Don Fischer for Indiana's weekly radio show, Inside IU Football, to preview Rutgers.

After a narrow loss to Michigan State and the first bye week of the season, Indiana head coach Tom Allen joined IU Athletics broadcaster Don Fischer on Inside IU Football, Indiana's weekly radio show at the Bloomington Holiday Inn.

Wide receivers Donavan Hale and Whop Philyor were player guests after strong showings against Michigan State.

Allen and the wide receivers touched on the following points:

- How the staff spent its bye week

- Recapping the Michigan State loss two weeks ago

- Named Tiawan Mullen the team's "top cover guy"

- Discussed players who might not be redshirted

- Cody Latimer will be an honorary captain for the Rutgers game.

- Whop Philyor talks about wanting to be a model after his playing career.

See all of the conversation and updates at TheHoosier.com's premium football forum or at this link.