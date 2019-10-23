Radio Show: Tom Allen previews Nebraska
Indiana head coach Tom Allen joined IU Athletics broadcaster Don Fischer on Inside IU Football, Indiana's weekly radio show, at the Bloomington Holiday Inn to preview Nebraska before the Hoosiers' first trip to Lincoln since 1977.
Follow along at the link below.
The player guests were former walk-ons Nate Snyder and Ahrod Lloyd.
The Hoosier trio touched on:
- How Tom Allen changed his defensive approach at Maryland.
- No update on Mike Penix's health.
- How Tom Allen handles penalties he disagrees with
- How many miles Tom Allen runs during games
- How Mate Snyder reacted to his scholarship announcement at Lucas Oil Stadium
----
