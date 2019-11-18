After jumping to a 4-0 start after a triple-digit score against Troy on Saturday, Indiana head coach Archie Miller jumped onto the radio with IU Athletics broadcaster Don Fischer on Monday evening at the Bloomington Holiday Inn to discuss the Hoosiers' next two games against Princeton and Louisiana Tech.

Miller and player guest Damezi Anderson touched on the following points:

- Miller talked about improvements at the free throw line this season.

- Miller said he thought the team did a good job of taking Troy's three-point shots away, which gave Indiana the edge.

- Miller gave his overall thoughts on Trayce Jackson-Davis and how he has improved already this season.

- Damezi Anderson answered questions about being the strongest player on the team and what his favorite class has been at Indiana so far.

