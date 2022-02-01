Race Thompson's added 3pt shot bringing new dimension to IU offense

“I work on it every single day after practice, before practice. So I mean, it was just, in time, the hard work you put in will show, and I think that's really what it is," Thompson said following Indiana's win over Maryland. "And just the confidence that they keep giving me.”

Despite shooting just 24.2 percent from three this season, Race Thompson is starting to add that jump shot to his game.

Up until recently, however, the narrative around that duo wasn't about their ability to hit jumpers.

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson discussed much of the offseason the importance to expand the games of Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis. That meant taking an increased amount of jumpers and adding a new dimension to the offense.

In his first 18 games this season, Thompson was just 3-of-25 from the perimeter. In the last three games, Thompson has gone 5-of-8. He hit one three against Michigan and then back-to-back games of two made 3s.

In his first 84 career games, he had never made more than one three in a game and in two straight he hits multiple. Before this season, Thompson had made just six 3s in his career. He has eight made 3s this year.

“I think that it's just the confidence that the coaches give me,” Thompson aid. “I was struggling from the 3-point line pretty much the whole season, and they urged me to keep shooting."

Coming from an NBA system, Mike Woodson knows the importance of having floor spacing especially when it comes to surrounding All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis with shooters.

It's been just two games, but Thompson's increased effectiveness from the perimeter has helped lift Indiana to two straight wins. Thompson is averaging 18 points on 13-of-22 shooting and nine rebounds in the past two games.

“It’s huge," Woodson said. "I've always had a four man that I've been able to coach over the years in the NBA, that can make the long ball at that spot.

“That’s valuable in our offensive system. And so he’s starting to feel comfortable about shooting. We never told him not to shoot them. You know, he's made some 3s here as of late in the last few games ballgames, and I just hope it's a continuation as we continue this journey.”

Thompson is averaging a career-high 11.4 points per game this season, ranking second on the Hoosiers. He is also posting career-high numbers in rebounds (7.7), assists (1.7) and field goal percentage (55.9). He is posted four double-doubles this year as well.

Adding a consistent three-ball to his game, maybe not at the 62.5 percent he's shooting it over the last three games, but one that keeps the defense honest is important for this Indiana team.

“We’ve given him the latitude to do it. I mean, I never took that away from him. I’ve always coached with a four that can make the long ball," Woodson said. "If he continues to do that, that will make us even better because now teams can’t leave him.”