Race Thompson announces he will return to Indiana for extra season
Indiana forward Race Thompson announces he will return to Indiana for another season. The redshirt senior forward will use his extra year of eligibility given to all athletes during 2020 as 'free Covid season'.
“I trust Coach Woodson and his plan for me to develop into the best player I can be to take my game to another level," Thompson said about returning.
Just last week, Thompson signed an NIL deal with Hoosiers for Good, an NIL collective formed with the goal of raising awareness for charitable causes throughout Bloomington and the rest of Indiana.
Thompson averaged 11.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists this past season for the Hoosiers. He had career-highs in points, rebounds, assists and field goal percentage (53.6%),
The 6-foot-8 forward has appeared in 100 games for Indiana in his four seasons, averaging 7.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
The Minnesota native returned to Indiana this offseason after entering his name in the transfer portal. When Mike Woodson took over the program, he decided to return to IU for his senior season.
While Thompson did go through senior night, he noted afterward that he had not made a decision regarding his future.
"Yeah, it was emotional because I'm in the unknown. Coming off an emotional game, the feelings I had towards my teammates, towards my managers, towards my coaches, towards the fans is really -- if that was my last game in Assembly Hall, it's definitely an emotional one," Thompson added after senior night. "But again, it's very possible I could be coming back. Again, it's just really up in the air."
Thompson's play this season took a huge step up from years past. During an eight game in February, Thompson saw his averages increase to 15.8 points per game on 55.6 percent shooting and 46.7 percent on 1.9 attempted 3s per game. He also added 8.8 rebounds per game over that span.
Coming into this past year, Thompson had just 14 double-digit scoring games. This season alone he had 23. He also had five double-doubles and nine double-digit rebounding games.
Thompson was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection this season.
