Race Thompson announces he will return to Indiana for extra season

Indiana forward Race Thompson announces he will return to Indiana for another season. The redshirt senior forward will use his extra year of eligibility given to all athletes during 2020 as 'free Covid season'.

“I trust Coach Woodson and his plan for me to develop into the best player I can be to take my game to another level," Thompson said about returning.

Just last week, Thompson signed an NIL deal with Hoosiers for Good, an NIL collective formed with the goal of raising awareness for charitable causes throughout Bloomington and the rest of Indiana.

Thompson averaged 11.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists this past season for the Hoosiers. He had career-highs in points, rebounds, assists and field goal percentage (53.6%),

The 6-foot-8 forward has appeared in 100 games for Indiana in his four seasons, averaging 7.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.