Indiana (17-7; 8-5) followed up its win over No. 1 Purdue with another notable win over No. 24 Rutgers, 66-60.

It was Indiana's first win over Rutgers since March 10, 2019. The Hoosiers had lost six in a row.

Indiana led for 37:07 of the game and trailed for just 36 seconds.

It was Indiana's eighth win in the last nine games.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's win over Rutgers.