Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's win over Notre Dame

Indiana took down Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic finale on Saturday, 64-56. It was the Hoosiers' eighth win in the event, finishing with the best record out of the four teams.

Hoosiers finished: It wasn't a pretty game, but IU finished in a way that they had struggled to do at times this season. After being up by 10 midway through the second half, ND used an 11-1 run over the next three minutes to tie it... this was very similar to IU's game against Wisconsin. The difference, IU won this one. The Hoosiers used a 17-9 run to end the game. Slowly, they are showing signs of learning how to win games late in the second half.

Rob Phinisee steps up: Xavier Johnson had a poor shooting game and made some questionable decisions throughout the entire game and it was Rob Phinisee who stepped up. He was just 3-of-17 from three coming into Saturday but went 2-of-3 on the afternoon and hit a huge three late in the shot clock to stretch IU's lead to five with 4:27 left -- sparking the late run. He finished with six points, five rebounds, five assists and just two turnovers in 25 minutes. He looked much more comfortable on the offensive end and provided some critical minutes for Indiana throughout much of the second half.

Parker Stewart bails IU out at times: There is no question Stewart is IU's best shooter and one of the top shooters in the entire Big Ten and across the country. At times on Saturday, IU's offense looked stale and stagnant but Stewart bailed them out with a key or timely three that kept the score in check or helped spark a mini-run for IU. He hit three 3's, his sixth time he's done that on the season, and finished with 12 points.

Slow starts becoming a thing: Indiana started off extremely slow once again. It is now becoming a really bad trend for the Hoosiers and one that needs to change heading into Big Ten play. Whether it was Marshall, Syracuse, Nebraska and now Notre Dame, the Hoosiers have to be able to wake up for some of these games much earlier or else they will see a few losses that they probably shouldn't have. IU is 3-1 in those games mentioned, but in Big Ten play, that could easily be four losses.

Turnovers: It's something that doesn't look to be going away and seems to get worse at times from game-to-game. IU had 14 turnovers on Saturday -- 9 coming in the first half. Early in the first half, Indiana had a turnover rate of nearly 40 percent. For the game, it settled out to just 22.2 percent, but it was another game in which lazy passes, mental mistakes and careless possessions put an early deficit on the board.

IU defense steps up again: Whenever the Hoosiers fall behind early, it's the defense that picks up the team and sparks runs. This Indiana team can truly lock down any opponent when need be and continued to show that trend on Saturday. Notre Dame came in first in the NCAA in assist to turnover ratio (1.44). The Irish, however, finished with five assists and 14 turnovers. Notre Dame also shot just 4-of-22 from three for the game, making just one in the second half. Overall, the Irish shot 36.2 percent from the field for the game. Ball pressure and length around the rim forced Notre Dame to shoot just 10-of-21 on layups.