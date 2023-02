Indiana went on the road for the final time of the season and came away with a win at No. 5 Purdue, 79-71.

The Hoosiers pick up their first win at Purdue since Jan. 30, 2013. Also the first season-sweep for the Hoosiers in the matchup since the 2012-13 season.

Jalen Hood-Schifino set a career-high and set the most points in a game by an IU freshman since 1996-97.

Indiana heads home for the remaining two games of the season.



Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's win over Purdue: