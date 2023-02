Indiana knocked off No. 1 Purdue on Saturday in a game in which the Hoosiers led for the majority of the game -- and for a large portion by double digits.

Indiana led for 39:11 of the game and never trailed after it was 5-4 at the 18:09 mark of the first half.

The Hoosiers have now won two-straight games at home against the Boilermakers and have brought back some of the toughness of the rivalry that was missing in the previous five years.

Indiana now checks off a true signature win on its tournament resume and have now won six of the last seven games.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's win over No. 1 Purdue.