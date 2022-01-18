Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's win over Nebraska

The Hoosiers did get a scare a little over midway through the second half when Trayce Jackson-Davis took a hard fall and would last just one more possession before sitting the remainder of the game.

Jordan Geronimo steps up: Not only did IU need production from its bench, but it needs some help from its front court. When Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson sit, Indiana loses almost everything offensively and just as much defensively. But, Jordan Geronimo showed what type of player he can be if he can do it consistently. He had 10 points on 4-of-4 from the field and eight rebounds in 21 minutes. Mike Woodson said he needs to play Geronimo more if he continues to play like that.

Trayce Jackson-Davis stats update: Jackson-Davis picked up his fourth straight double-double on Monday and did so with 17 minutes left in the game. But, it was a scary moment as he took a hard foul and came down on his hip/tailbone at the under-eight timeout and came back in for one possession before exiting for the remaining seven minutes. Woodson said postgame it looks like it's his tailbone but he should be alright moving forward. He finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Hoosiers win on the road: It was 341 days since IU's last road win and despite almost giving it away late, the Hoosiers came away with a road win. IU had to close out a game late without its star player and came away with a much-needed road outcome. It wasn't pretty but Indiana made enough plays to win. Unfortunately, if this were any other team besides a winless Nebraska program in Big Ten play, it would have been a loss for IU.

Turnovers almost come back to bite IU: Indiana was actually playing a very good second half with how it limited the turnovers. That helped a lead stay right around 10 for the majority of the final 20 minutes. But, with Jackson-Davis out, the Hoosiers coughed it up seven times in seven minutes. In total, eight second half turnovers led to 14 for the game.

Point guard play dipping... again: There is no shortcut around the success of this season... Indiana needs its point guards to be much better than they are right now. Xavier Johnson had five turnovers and four fouls while Rob Phinisee played 16 minutes and didn't record a single point, rebound, assist or foul. He was pretty much non-existent on the floor. Trey Galloway was even used as a primary ball handler for a few possessions but he turned the ball over four times on the night, too. After a good few games for this unit in January, the last two have been very bad for the most important duo on the roster.