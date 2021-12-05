Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's win over Nebraska

Bench comes to life: After a recent stretch of inconsistent play, Indiana's bench came up big when needed on Saturday. It was the reserves that sparked a 22-8 run to end the first half after IU saw itself down 14-4 early. In total, there were 26 bench points, accounting for 38 percent of the team's points.

Tamar Bates: The confidence Bates has is so energetic. After having some inconsistent play the last three games, Bates broke out again, scoring 11 of his 13 points in the first half. He was the only real scoring threat for a large portion of the first half and helped that bench unit spark a much needed run for Indiana. It's now his third double-digit scoring output, this being his highest.

Anthony Leal needs more minutes: Leal came into Saturday seeing just 24 total minutes in three games this season, but Mike Woodson noted pregame that Leal has earned more time. He converted on Saturday, being the main reason for the big run in the first half. He hit a three, had a few big assists and played some solid defense in 12 minutes. He just made winning plays and showcased his IQ. Adding another shooter to the floor and someone who isn't afraid to get on the floor is something IU can continue to use and gets that with the second-year guard.

Race Thompson's important play: There is no doubt Race Thompson has proved to be one of the most valuable players to his team in the country. After a turnover prone game last time out, Thompson came back with a 0 turnover game. He also added another double-double, his third straight double-digit rebound game. He finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.

Point guard play: It was another game where there was some shaky play from IU's point guards. A lot of that stems from Xavier Johnson and his sometimes inability to stay out of foul trouble. Johnson needs to stay on the floor because when he gets into foul trouble, it takes away a huge x-factor for Indiana -- his aggressive play on both ends of the floor. Rob Phinisee came in and had a good second half and hit a few big buckets for the Hoosiers. In the first half, that duo combined for 0-of-7 and one assist -- but they finished with 13 points on 3-of-12 shooting with three assists and three turnovers.

Parker Stewart's shooting: It was another game when Parker Stewart hit multiple 3's -- now the fourth game with at least three made shots from deep. He finished with nine points on 3-of-6 shooting from deep. In total, he now has had six games with at least two makes. On the season, Stewart is up to 21-of-44 from three (47.7 percent) and that leads the Big Ten. In his last five games, Stewart is shooting 54.5 percent from deep with 18 makes.