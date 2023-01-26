Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's win over Minnesota
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
The Indiana basketball program went down to the wire in its win over Minnesota on Wednesday night, but came out on top.
It is now the first four-game winning streak in Big Ten play for the Hoosiers since February of 2019.
Trayce Jakson-Davis continued his incredible month of January and season and lifted Indiana to the win.
The Hoosiers were without Mike Woodson who was recovering from Covid, so Yasir Rosemond took over the 'coaching' duties since he had the head scout for the matchup.
Indiana improves to 14-6 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten.
Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's win over Minnesota.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news