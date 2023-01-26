The Indiana basketball program went down to the wire in its win over Minnesota on Wednesday night, but came out on top.

It is now the first four-game winning streak in Big Ten play for the Hoosiers since February of 2019.

Trayce Jakson-Davis continued his incredible month of January and season and lifted Indiana to the win.

The Hoosiers were without Mike Woodson who was recovering from Covid, so Yasir Rosemond took over the 'coaching' duties since he had the head scout for the matchup.

Indiana improves to 14-6 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's win over Minnesota.