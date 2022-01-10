Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's win over Minnesota

Terrific point guard play: Point guard play has been very inconsistent this season, much like the last four years. But, when it's been on, you can clearly tell that this Indiana team is much better. On Sunday, IU's duo of Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee combined for 27 points, nine assists and just one turnover. Both players combined to hit six 3's as well. Whether they were driving in the lane to finish, make plays for teammates or push the pace in transition and the secondary break, both point guards looked comfortable in their role and setting the tone both offensively and defensively.

Rob Phinisee's growing confidence: Phinisee has now scored in double-digits in two of his last four games and is averaging 8.5 points while shooting 38 percent from three in that span. His 13 points off of the bench on Sunday was highlighted by four 3's. He showed confidence shooting the ball and attacking the rim. When he is in attack mode in the half court setting, he elevates Indiana's offense tremendously. His confidence continues to grow and if IU gets this type of play from him off of the bench, it provides a huge boost most teams don't get.

Defense continues elite play: After a struggle against Penn State, especially defending the three, IU has now come back with back-to-back stellar defensive performances. On Sunday, the Hoosiers held the Gophers to 38 percent shooting from the field and just 20 percent (5-of-25) from three. Most of the scoring from Minnesota was done off of one-on-one drives or offensive rebounds as it only finished with eight total assists and just two in the second half. The Hoosiers are allowing 58.2 points per game through five Big Ten games and the defense now sits at allowing just 35.3 percent from the field on the season and 36.7 percent in league games.

Parker Stewart comes out of slump: Stewart had been tremendous early in the season but in the last three games had fallen into a bit of a slump. Over that span he was just 4-of-14 from the field for a total of 10 points. On Sunday, he went 4-of-5 for 12 points and showed more versatility in his game than before. He hit two 3's but also hit a running layup, which we haven't seen much of this year from him, and another mid-range bucket. It was a much-needed game from Stewart and one that IU needs more of moving forward.

Building momentum: In the past three seasons, IU had eight wins over ranked opponents. But, after those wins, had just three follow up wins. It was so difficult to build any sort of momentum after a ranked win because any momentum they did have went away with a loss the following game. With the Big Ten so difficult, even if teams aren't in the top 25, more often times than not you're going against a tournament team. So, being able to string together back-to-back wins after a ranked win is extremely important to keep building a tournament resume -- especially since IU has been on the bubble in almost all of the last 4 years.

Total team effort: Indiana saw five players in double figures and none more than 14 points. The role players led Indiana in the first half and then gave it over to Trayce Jackson-Davis for segments after halftime. The best part, however, was that the All-American forward didn't force anything and feel the need to 'get his'. He let the game come to him and made the necessary and right plays when a double-team came. Jackson-Davis, Rob Phinisee, Xavier Johnson, Parker Stewart and Race Thompson all scored 10+ points and all had mini segments of their own in which they took over the game.