News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-12 08:49:08 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU’s win over Michigan

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Indiana traveled to Michigan and got a big road win on Saturday night, 62-61.

It wasn’t a pretty game, but it was a game Indiana would have lost consistently the last few years.

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino were terrific and carried Indiana to the win.

The Hoosiers now sit at 18-7 overall and 9-5 in the Big Ten, currently solo second.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana’s win over Michigan.

---

SEE ALSO:

Indiana's Ceiling Rises After Massive Road Win

Indiana's dynamic duo carries them to gritty Big Ten road victory

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}