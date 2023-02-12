Indiana traveled to Michigan and got a big road win on Saturday night, 62-61.

It wasn’t a pretty game, but it was a game Indiana would have lost consistently the last few years.

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino were terrific and carried Indiana to the win.

The Hoosiers now sit at 18-7 overall and 9-5 in the Big Ten, currently solo second.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana’s win over Michigan.