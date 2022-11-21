Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's win over Miami (OH)
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana made it four in a row to start the season with an 86-56 win over Miami (OH) on Sunday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
While played off campus, it was everything you'd expect to see from a home game on campus.
The Hoosiers got out to a sluggish start but then put their foot on the gas and took over the game heading into halftime, never looking back.
Indiana is in the midst of four games in seven days, so a lack of mental sharpness is to be expected.
Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's win over Miami.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news