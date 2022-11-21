News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-21 08:16:10 -0600') }} basketball

Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's win over Miami (OH)

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana made it four in a row to start the season with an 86-56 win over Miami (OH) on Sunday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

While played off campus, it was everything you'd expect to see from a home game on campus.

The Hoosiers got out to a sluggish start but then put their foot on the gas and took over the game heading into halftime, never looking back.

Indiana is in the midst of four games in seven days, so a lack of mental sharpness is to be expected.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's win over Miami.

PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

