Indiana advanced past the Quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament for the second time in two years after a 70-60 win over Maryland.

The Hoosiers avenged a loss to the Terrapins earlier this season.

Indiana will now play the No. 10 seed Penn State on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 pm ET in the Semifinals.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's win over Maryland on Friday night in the Big Ten Tournament.