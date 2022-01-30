Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's win over Maryland

Front court dominates: In a game in which IU clearly held the advantage with its front court, the Hoosiers went to their bigs early and often. That unit of Race Thompson, Trayce Jackson-Davis and toss in Jordan Geronimo scored 41 of Indiana's 68 points. Points in the paint were 36-20 for the Hoosiers and that unit was 17-of-31 from the field.

Race Thompson expanding his game: Thompson was just 3-of-24 from three in the first 18 games of the season but over the last three, he is 5-of-8 and has now hit multiple 3s in back-to-back games after not having more than one made three in a game ever before. On Saturday, he was 2-of-2 with both 3s in the flow of the offense and taken with no hesitation. If he can keep this type of consistency from deep, it will open up so much for the IU offense.

Smothering defense: The Hoosiers have had one of the top defensive groups in the country all season and showcased that again against Maryland. They gave up just 55 points, held the Terrapins to just 28.6 percent shooting from the field and 22.2 percent from three. The duo of Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell combined for just 18 points on 5-of-24 from the field.

Xavier Johnson: He was needed in the worst way on Saturday without Rob Phinisee and question marks to some of the other backcourt members and he went out and tied a season-high with nine assists but did so with just two turnovers. His shot wasn't falling, just 1-of-8, but he did a tremendous job orchestrating the offense and getting guys easy and open looks. He now has 23 assists to just 7 turnovers in the last four games, giving him a 3.29:1 assist to turnover ratio that would rank fifth in the NCAA.

Khristian Lander minutes: These were the first Big Ten minutes for Lander and the first minutes total since December 22. He fouled twice in the first three minutes he was on the floor, but eventually found a bit of a groove late in the second half. He finished with five points, one assist and one turnover in 10 minutes. He wasn't great but he wasn't bad. He showed some really good flashes of the potential he has and if he can play like that consistently, he can carve out a role for this IU team.

Trey Galloway's energy: Galloway has been terrific off of the bench and did so again on Saturday. He played a season-high 25 minutes, scoring eight points and had two assists and zero turnovers. Since returning from injury, he is averaging 6.9 points per game and is 18-of-26 on 2s. Five of the eight games since returning, he's scored at least eight points. Having that type of energy and consistency off of the bench is big for the Hoosiers.