Indiana advanced past the opening round on Friday night with a 71-60 win over Kent State. It will take on Miami (Fla.) in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

The Hoosiers were in complete control almost the entire night, leading for 37:23 of game time.

Indiana will look to advance to the Sweet Sixteen for just the second time since 2013, and first since 2016.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's win over Kent State.