The Indiana basketball program had its final tuneup before North Carolina comes to Assembly Hall.

In a 90-61 win over Jackson State, the Hoosiers controlled from start to finish and had no lethargic energy like the past few outings.

The Hoosiers had preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis back in the lineup after he missed the last time out.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's win over Jackson State.