Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's win over Jackson State

Xavier Johnson's speed: There is no doubt that Xavier Johnson brings another type of speed and quickness to the floor for Indiana. It's been good and bad speed, however, so far this season. But, on Tuesday, it was very good. When Johnson plays under control and knows when to use his speed correctly, he can't be stopped up the floor. He led the Hoosiers with 14 points and was 5-of-6 with most of his buckets coming at the rim.

Free throw shooting a liability: Once again Indiana failed to convert at a high level at the free throw line. This is now becoming a problem, much like it has been the past few years. On Tuesday, IU went just 16-of-26 from the line to bring the season average to 65.7 percent from the line -- ranked 273 in the nation.Indiana gets to the line 22 times a game, so it needs to convert when there.

IU defense among best in country: Indiana held Jackson State to a 20.7 field goal percentage on Tuesday and has now held its last two opponents to less than 21 percent from the field for an entire game. For the season, IU is holding opponents to just a 28.4 percentage, best in the country. The Hoosiers have also held three of the five opponents to less than 50 points, and allowed just one (St. John's) to score above 70 (74).

TJD needs more shots: Look, it was a 35 point game so you can't really harp on someone not getting enough shots, but Jackson-Davis needs more than seven shots in a game. Granted he was doubled at times on the block, but more plays need to be run for him to get some open looks. Mike Woodson even said after the game that he needs to do more moving forward to put him in a better spot to get open looks.

Jordan Geronimo going to be so valuable: Coming in off of the bench, I don't know that there is much more of an athletic hybrid four man in the Big Ten. Geronimo does all of the dirty work -- rebounding, hustle plays, blocks, steals -- that help a team win. He does it on both ends of the floor and continues to bring energy to the floor. He finished with six points and eight rebounds and also drew six fouls against Jackson State.

Lander, Bates fastbreak duo: When Lander and Bates are on the floor together, they put together some of the most energetic fast breaks for Indiana. Once again, Lander had a few nice look ahead passes to Bates who was out in the open floor ahead of the defense for an easy bucket. This has happened three games in a row and happened a few times in each game. Lander brings the passing ability and quickness pushing the ball, and with Bates running on the wing, his long strides allow him to take off and finish ahead of the defense.

IU needs another true test: IU is now 5-0 but in reality, it has had one difficult test and that is St. John's. That changes next Tuesday. Indiana will head to the Carrier Dome to play Syracuse -- it's first road test of the young season. Syracuse has had its ups and downs this season -- losing to Coglate at home -- but will provide an athletic frontline as well as a difficult zone defense that seems to cause everyone fits at some point in the game. If Indiana can win that, there should be an entire different feel around the program, despite very high vibes already.