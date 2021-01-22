It was a huge bounce back win after a deflating loss to Purdue the week before. A full week off from games, however, was exactly what Indiana needed. The Hoosiers were able to get back to practice and focus on sharping a few facets of their game.

Lockdown defense returns: It was an incredible stretch for Indiana in the second half, holding the most efficient offense to 32 points on 26.5 percent from the field. Iowa averaged just .914 points per possession in the second half. IU showcased its lockdown ability, holding Iowa to nearly 11 minutes without a made FG. A team that also shot 39.5 percent from three on the season was held to a season low five made 3's and just 5-of-23 for the game.

Freshmen step up: It was the first time this season that all of the Indiana freshmen played critical roles in what turned out to be a win. Jordan Geronimo, the best performance, played tremendous defense on Luka Garza all night and added seven points on the offensive end in 10 minutes. Anthony Leal added five points in 14 minutes and Khristian Lander, despite only registering one steal in four minutes, looked much more comfortable out on the floor and made the right plays. Their play sparked the huge 23-3 run for IU. It was a critical moment for the unit as Indiana continues to search for added depth as the Big Ten season moves forward.

Free throw shooting isn't getting fixed anytime soon: IU could have easily won the game by closer to 15+ points last night, but finished just 21-of-35 from the free throw line. And somehow that was better than it could have been. Before the last minute of the game, IU was just 9-of-21 and used a 9-of-10 performance from Al Durham to crawl back up to 60 percent on the night. Indiana needs to get that figured out or it will cost them a game or two.

IU unveiled Iowa's flaws: Luka Garza is and always will get his - finishing with 28 points and 12 rebounds - but the Hawkeyes will only go as far as the rest of the core takes them. Joe Wieskamp was lights out in the first half with 15 points, but scored just one point in the final 20 minutes. Jordan Bohannon went scoreless in 33 minutes and nobody else had more than eight points. IU used a team effort to make it extremely hard on Garza to finish around the rim - missing 12 shots and nine of them being inside the paint. The Hoosiers left it up to the rest of Iowa to beat them and it failed for the Hawkeyes.

Turnovers becoming less of an issue: After averaging 12 turnovers per game over the previous three games, Indiana has now lowered that to just 8.3 in the last three - with no game in double-digits. It is the longest stretch of the season for the Hoosiers. They have also had a turnover percentage less than 10.5 in the last three games, the longest stretch of the season in that category as well. Indiana needs this to last, because if it does, IU's offense will continue to develop.

Can Indiana build on the win?: IU has been able to get big wins over Archie Miller's tenure but it hasn't always been able to build on them. Going back home to take on an ailing Rutgers team on a five-game losing streak is the perfect matchup to follow up Iowa. But, this can't be the Indiana of old, and it must build on Thursday's outing. Mid-January is when programs start to figure themselves out. Indiana now knows it can compete against the top teams in the conference and the country... so it's about making sure you win the ones you are supposed to.