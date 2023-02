Indiana bounced back at Assembly Hall with a 71-68 win over Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

The Hoosiers trailed for the majority of the game but found a way to ‘steal’ this one.

Trayce Jackson-Davis passed Mike Woodson on the all-time scoring list to move into fifth in Indiana history.

The Hoosiers now sit at 19-8 overall and 10-6 in Big Ten play -- solo third place in the league.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana’s win over the Illini:

---

SEE ALSO:

Early Struggles Aside, Jalen Hood-Schifino Shows up When Needed for Indiana

Miller Kopp Redeems Himself in Win Over Illinois

In passing Mike Woodson, Trayce Jackson-Davis' legacy is that much richer

Indiana Adjusts to Slow Down Matthew Mayer

---