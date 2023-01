Indiana returned to the floor in a big way with an 80-65 win over Illinois, making it back-to-back wins for the Hoosiers after three-straight losses.

The Hoosiers led for 38:16, largely by double-digits for the entire game.

Trayce Jackson-Davis was dominant all game and helped lead Indiana to a total front court dominance.

Indiana returns home on Sunday to face Michigan State.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's win over Illinois.