Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's loss to Wisconsin

Tale of two halves: It was Indiana's best half of basketball in the first 20 minutes. The Hoosiers shot 56 percent from the field and had a 22-point lead that eventually went to 17 at the half. But, IU crumbled in the second half, shooting 22.6 percent -- with just seven made field goals. Indiana did not score in the final 3:06 of the game. Wisconsin ended the game on a 16-2 run over the last 5:50.

The good and very bad of Xavier Johnson: The IU point guard can be a roller coaster at most times and that was on display no more than on Wednesday night. After seven points, five rebounds and six assists - to just one turnover - in the first half, Johnson played a horrendous second 20 minutes. He missed his last eight shots and free throws, going 1-of-10 after halftime. He finished 4-of-16 for the game. It clearly looked like Johnson was forcing the issue while attacking the rim and went with so much speed and failed to be under control when attempting a shot around the basket. He needs to be much, much better than those final 20 minutes for Indiana.

Jackson-Davis non-existent: This was a scary sight for IU's offense. Not only did Jackson-Davis have just nine point on the night, he had just three after halftime. He rarely touched the ball and IU failed to put him in any situation to succeed. Most of the time Wisconsin pushed him out to the wing and forced him to catch it there and try to beat his defender that way. There were a lack of ball screens that usually free the offense up and get him easy buckets. IU can't forget about its All-American forward, which it did last night.

Khristian Lander minutes: Look, this has been a topic of discussion almost every postgame of Lander's career. Last night is no different. But, postgame, Mike Woodson said that putting Lander in 'wasn't even a thought process at that time'. When you aren't getting good minutes out of Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee has looked a shell of himself still, you need to change it up and get some sort of change of pace guard in there who knows his role. It will be interesting to see what happens moving forward with Lander, but last night was a game in which you could make the argument that a few minutes thrown his way would have been beneficial.

Don't know how to finish out games: This has been a common theme with Indiana recently, where it doesn't know how to finish out games with leads. Go back to Eastern Michigan that saw a double-digit lead trickle down to sweating it out in the last few minutes. Or the St. John's game where IU was up double-digits and saw the game come down to a final shot for the Johnnies. Both resulted in wins, but last night didn't. IU needs to figure out how to close games out and who to go to when it needs a big bucket at a big time.

Miller Kopp + Parker Stewart disappeared: Both players came out extremely hot in the first half. Stewart had nine points in nine minutes while Kopp scored all seven of his points by the 11:56 mark of the game -- he would be non-existent the final 30 minutes. Both players would not score after the 7:52 mark of the first half. IU wouldn't hit a three in the second half and a large reason for the loss was the inability to get open looks for both shooters.