Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's loss to Syracuse

Syracuse led by as many as 18 points in the first half, but the Hoosiers didn't flinch and made it one of the best games in the young college basketball season.

This team has grit: Indiana was down by as many as 18 points in this game and yet, it never felt like the game was ever out of reach -- unlike year's past. This Indiana team rattled off a terrific second half in which it even took a three-point lead at one point. Despite the loss, the biggest storyline was this team being hung out to dry but finding a way to not only make it a game, but have multiple legit chances to come away with a win. A good sign moving forward this year.

Turnovers remain a huge concern: It was another concerning game for IU on the turnover front. The Hoosiers had 26 turnovers for the game including 10 in the first 13 minutes. At that point, IU was turning the ball over at a 45.5 percent rate. IU would finally figure things out, turning the ball over just 13 times over the next 30 minutes -- still not great but a much better rate than before. At the end of the day, 13 of the turnovers came from Jackson-Davis and Thompson and the zone played into that. No other player had more than three, but five players had 2-3.

3-pt shooting concerns put to rest: IU struggled in its first game to shoot from three but had gradually become better from the outside. On Tuesday, the Hoosiers connected on 11 3's and shot 40.7 percent from deep. Now, 10 of those 3's came from Miller Kopp and Parker Stewart, but those are the two main threats from the outside. They are starting to come on strong of late and can be counted on game-in and game-out to hit 3's at a high rate.

Miller Kopp steps up big time: It was a career-high 28 points for Kopp who also hit four 3's on the night. The Hoosiers struggled to beat the zone in the first half and that was in large part to shooting just 3-of-12 from deep. Kopp had 15 of his points in the second half and the overtime periods, including three of his 3's. He hit some big shots in the corners for IU and also made some timely buckets, scoring seven points in a 1:37 spurt to take a three-point lead in the second half.

Bench is struggling: In a game that went to double overtime, no bench player played more than 14 minutes. For reference, Tamar Bates had played above 15 in every game coming in, including four games above 24 mintues. But, Tuesday showed that the bench unit still needs work. That unit combined for 10 points in 47 minutes and shot 3-of-9 from the field. Moreover, they had six turnovers and six fouls. Every starter played 39 minutes or more, with the exception of Xavier Johnson who was in foul trouble most of the night.

Jackson-Davis continues stellar play: Jackson-Davis became the first Hoosiers to go for 30 points in back-to-back games since Eric Gordon (2007). He finished with 31 points and 16 rebounds. Despite some struggles at the FT line this year, he went 9-of-14 from the line and hit the two most critical ones of the night to send the game into overtime. Fans held their breath when he went down holding his knee late in the second half, but he came back in just a few minutes later and would score 12 points in the final two minutes of the second half and both overtime periods combined.

Second-half adjustments: We touched on the grit of this team earlier, but talk about adjustments in the second half. IU shot just 35.7 percent from the field and 25 percent from deep in the first half but converted on 74.1 percent of its shots and 66.7 percent of its 3's in the second half. The best stat for this is 16 assists in the second 20 minutes compared to just five in the first 20. IU learned what it was doing wrong against the zone and made quick changes to impact the game. Those adjustments at halftime put Indiana in a great spot to win the game and should be a welcomed sign for future games.