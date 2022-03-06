Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's loss to Purdue

Xavier Johnson almost wills IU to win: Johnson's play was incredible on Saturday and was a main reason for Indiana's lead in the second half. Johnson had a game-high 18 points and added 12 assists and just two turnovers. It was a career-high for him in assists. His play was the sole reason for a 9-0 run in the second half to take the first lead of the game since it was 5-4. He was also a big part in allowing the offense to be free flowing, due to his ability to get into the paint and attack going downhill. He had a shot to win it at the end, but he tried to draw a foul on the shot and came up short. Johnson has been terrific over the past two weeks and will need to remain that way if IU is making a Big Ten Tournament run.

Late mistakes cost IU again: No surprise that Indiana can't win games late due to mistakes it keeps making in late game situations. After cutting the Purdue lead to two with 1:41 left, Indiana went the next 1:21 without scoring. Xavier Johnson had a turnover then a missed shot, blocked by Trevion Williams. Then it was a missed wide-open three from Parker Stewart and then a turnover on an inbounds pass underneath Purdue's basket by Miller Kopp. Mistakes like this can't happen and the lack of execution continues to be head scratching.

Second chance points key to game: Purdue's big men were obviously the biggest matchup coming into the game and they did not disappoint. Purdue had 14 offensive rebounds that resulted in a 15-2 advantage on second chance points. In a game that is decided by one possession and didn't stretch larger than a five point lead for either team in the last 10 minutes of the game, giving Purdue extra possessions and additional points was a huge hit to IU's defensive effort.

Miller Kopp steps up: Kopp has struggled to find his role on this team ever since his career-high 28 points in November against Syracuse. After that, he had scored in double figures just twice -- both coming in two of the last three games. Kopp finished with 14 points including four 3s -- including 11 points in the second half. Outside of his late mistake, it was a terrific game from Kopp. In his last three games he is averaging 9.7 points while shooting 46.7 percent (7-of-15) from three.

Big Ten Tournament awaits; Indiana turns its attention to Indianapolis and the Big Ten Tournament where it will face either Michigan or Michigan State in its opener. The expectation is that IU will have to win two games to feel good about the NCAA Tournament. Right now, the Hoosiers are still on the bubble, but with two straight losses, it hasn't helped their overall resume -- but hasn't necessarily hurt a ton since both were against tournament teams. Indiana has shown it can get hot and win a few games in a row, but with the path they have in the conference tournament, it is very much uphill sledding.