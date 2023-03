Indiana fell to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals on Saturday afternoon, 77-73.

After a quick start, Indiana lost the lead at the 13:40 mark and never saw the lead again, trailing for 32:40 of the game.

The Hoosiers enter the NCAA Tournament 22-11 overall and will likely be on the 4/5 seed line come Selection Sunday.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's loss to Penn State on Saturday.