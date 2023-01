Indiana dropped its third straight game on Wednesday night with a 19-point loss to Penn State. It was the program's worst loss ever to the Nittany Lions.

Following a two-game skid in which Indiana failed to match the energy of the opposing team, it was more of the same against Penn State.

Indiana allowed Penn State to hit a program-tying 18 3s en route to the win.

Indiana sits at 1-4 in Big Ten play and are a far cry from the preseason Big Ten favorites.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's loss to Penn State.