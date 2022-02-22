Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's loss to Ohio State

Indiana did a great job of clawing back into this game after being down double-digits in the second half, ultimately taking the lead and having the lead with under a minute left. But, the Buckeyes went on a 21-6 run to close the game and win by 11.

Another collapse: A theme that can't seem to disconnect from Indiana is how this team finds ways to lose. It was no different on Monday after IU came crawling back down double-digits to take a lead late in the second half. With 2:47 left, IU was up four points. Then IU had one turnover and two missed shots on its last three possessions -- all three terrible possessions - and Ohio State would go on a 4-0 run to force overtime. Then, in OT, the Hoosiers went 1-of-8 and put no pressure on the OSU defense.

Defensive meltdown: It's easy to point at the offense as what killed IU in this one and it does take a lot of the blame, but the defense totally collapsed late. After forcing nearly a six minute stretch without a FG for OSU and then another nearly eight minute stretch without a FG, IU allowed Ohio State to score on 11 straight possessions in regulation and overtime leading to a 21-6 run to end the game. In overtime, the Buckeyes went 4-of-5 while the Hoosiers missed their last seven shots of the game. If IU got just one stop or a steal to lead to an easy bucket -- which happened while the Hoosiers were making their second half run -- it would have been a totally different result on Monday.

TJD quiet again: This is becoming a theme that Indiana can't have, especially late in the season in must-win games. Jackson-Davis had just 13 points on the night and went 3-of-9 from the field. He also went 7-of-13 from the free throw line. But, it was how he disappeared that is concerning. Jackson-Davis had just three shot attempts in the second half and overtime combined and failed to make any of the three. He was also 3-of-8 from the foul line in that span too. In overtime, he attempted just one shot. This was after a dominant first half where he was the first player in double-figures and had 10 points.

Role players step up: IU would not have been in the situation of leading with under three minutes to go if it weren't for the role players. Miller Kopp stepped up with seven huge points in the second half including all seven in a two minute spurt. Tamar Bates had seven points and five rebounds off of the bench and hit some key shots late in the game to keep Indiana afloat. And Parker Stewart had 11 points, including three 3s that gave Indiana some much needed firepower from the outside. After the first seven minutes of the game, Xavier Johnson had just one turnover and put up 12 of his 16 points after halftime. The guys IU needed to step up did, but unfortunately the go-to players of the team folded.

Indiana's lack of a perimeter go-to player stands out: This has been going on for much of the last five or so years, but Indiana's lack of a go-to scorer on the perimeter continues to hurt them. Look at Malaki Branham last night. A 6-foot-5 wing who got almost any shot he wanted and even if it was a contested look, he found a way to get a bucket. He finished with 27 points on 9-of-13 from the field. A cause for the offensive struggles is not having a playmaker on the wing who you can give the ball to and say 'go get us a bucket' and feel comfortable doing so. That should change in the coming classes for IU, but it continues to show more with each game and each loss.

Where to next?: It's now a five-game losing streak at the worst possible time of the season. IU has still yet to win a game in February this month and sits at two games below .500 in the Big Ten. IU has games against Maryland, at Minnesota, Rutgers and at Purdue to close. In order to make the NCAA Tournament, IU needs to win three without question. That gets them back in the conversation but for a team that looks lost right now, I'm not sure too many people have that type of confidence.