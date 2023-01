Indiana fell to Northwestern on Sunday in a disappointing performance... both effort wise and outcome.

The Hoosiers saw an early deficit build to 17 points in the first half and ultimately be too much to overcome. Despite a few runs late in the half and throughout the game, Indiana wasn't able to get enough stops and string together another good possessions to take the lead.

The one-point loss doesn't indicate the type of control Northwestern had for nearly all 40 minutes of action.

Indiana drops to 10-5 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten play.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's loss to Northwestern.