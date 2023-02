Indiana fell on the road to Michigan State on Tuesday night, 80-65. The Hoosiers are now 2-24 in their last 26 games at Michigan State.

This was Indiana's second-straight road loss and third in the last four road appearances.

Indiana falls to 19-9 overall and 10-7 in Big Ten play.

The Hoosiers have a matchup with No. 5 Purdue in West Lafayette on Saturday night.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's loss to Michigan State.